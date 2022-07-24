Report: Manchester United Ready To Let Cristiano Ronaldo Leave This Summer With Conditions - Following Exit Request

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer to fulfil his wish of playing in the Champions League next season, but the Red Devils have some conditions.

By the end of the last season the Portuguese striker managed to score 24 goals for the Old Trafford side helping them to end in the sixth position in the table.

This allowed Manchester United to pariticipate in next season's UEFA Europa League. However, this is not what the 37-year-old is used to.

Despite Ronaldo statements after the season was over regarding the new manager Erik Ten Hag and being happy to play at the Old Trafford side the upcoming season.

The Star has now requested to leave the club, due to the lack of ambition from the board and owners in the transfer market.

But mainly because the forward has never skipped a UEFA Champions League in the last 19 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played the tournament since 2003, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, this could be his first time absent from the prestigious tournament in a long time.

Now, his agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to find a club for the five-time European Champion.

There were contacts with Chelsea and Bayern Munich about signing the number 7 but Mendes had little success reaching a deal.

According to a report from Journalist Steve Bates via utdreport on Twitter: Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, but only on loan.

In return, the Red Devils want Ronaldo to trigger his one-year option clause in his contract so he can return to the club next summer.

