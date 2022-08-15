Report: Manchester United Renew Transfer Hope For AFC Ajax Winger Antony

Manchester United could still end up buying AFC Ajax Star Antony if what they believe is true, according to a report.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for forwards following the departures of players like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard at the end of last season - not to mention the ongoing situation with Cristiano Ronaldo becoming more unclear by the day.

Erik Ten Hag has been interested in a few players from his old team; already having bought Argentinian central defender Lisandro Martinez. His teammate Jurrien Timber was also an option before that transfer went through.

Antony is one winger that was quite heavily linked to United earlier in the window, but reports suggested they were priced out, with the Amsterdam club keen to hold on to one of their most important players.

According to Goal Brazil (Via UtdDistrict), key figures at Old Trafford believe they could still pull off a deal for the Brazilian. Allegedly, an offer in excess of 60million Euros was rejected earlier on in the summer, with Ajax holding out for 80million.

However, it is said that United think that by waiting until the final stretch of the window (Ending on September 1st) a lower offer than expected could be accepted.

