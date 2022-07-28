Report: Manchester United Ruled Out A Potential Exchange Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to move out from Manchester United, there have been options over the table being analysed, an exchange was one of them, according to a report.

Ronaldo's name keeps resounding loud at the Metropolitano. After more than two weeks of being absent from the Red Devils' pre-season tour, the Portuguese had returned.

So far the 37-year-old has completed three training sessions and is under Erik Ten Hag's direction.

However, the Striker's stance about leaving the Theatre of Dreams is up and his main goal is to find a club that will participate in the next season's UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have already ruled out the signing of the forward, only Atletico Madrid is left with good chances of landing the five-time European Champion.

Nevertheless, the Spanish side needs to sell players, it was claimed that the Colchonero needs to accomplish at least two big sales to be able to land Ronaldo.

The first one is Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman did not have a convincing performance the last season.

Despite the support from the fans and the trust Simeone has in him, the Atletico Madrid board has put Griezmann over the table in case they go all in for the number 7.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS: Manchester United are reluctant to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave and will not let it happen that easily.

The Red Devils' stance is clear, despite the insistence from the Portuguese, the Old Trafford Side will not accept the arrival of any substitutes referring to a swap with Antoine Griezmann.

