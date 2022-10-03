Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Scout David De Gea Replacement

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch a possible replacement for David De Gea from FC Porto, according to a report.
Manchester United have made many changes since the disappointment of last season, most of which were brought about by new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Five new signings were made in the summer window, four of which went straight into the team and made an impact straight away. There are still holes to be filled, though, as we saw in The Red Devils' 6-3 defeat away to Manchester City on Sunday.

Goalkeeper is one position where things seem somewhat unclear at the club. Many believe that current number one David De Gea is more than good enough to be playing for the team, but others make the point that he does not suit the new manager's system.

The Dutch boss' teams have historically played with a goalkeeper who is comfortable in possession and in being aware enough to come out of his box or off his line to make contributions that perhaps less modern goalkeepers (Such as the Spaniard) would not.

The Mirror have said that the club sent scouts to watch potential new signing Diogo Costa from FC Porto - who they are said to believe possesses the required attributes to be a key player under Ten Hag, who is more fitting to the demands of a sweeper 'keeper.

The 23-year-old came through the academy system at the club, much like current United star Diogo Dalot. Costa has racked up 78 appearances for the side so far, impressively conceding only 73 in that time, while keeping 31 clean sheets.

