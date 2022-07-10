Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

According to reports, Manchester United could be expecting the arrival in time of Christian Eriksen for the tour in Australia after completing his medicals at Carrington Facility.

The Old Trafford side was heavily criticized by Cristiano Ronaldo due to their slow rate of signing new players for the upcoming season with Erik Ten Hag on the lead.

christian eriksen

The Portuguese legend believes that a new manager by himself will not make a big difference in the Premier League, Ronaldo wants six to seven new signings.

Only then the striker will feel comfortable staying at Manchester United. As things stand, CR7 wants to leave the club to another that plays in the Champions League.

The Red Devils have secured the signing of Christian Eriksen as the Midfielder made his decision and chose Manchester United over Brentford, upgrading his level of competition.

It took a long time for the Middelfart born to make a decision because he felt good at Brentford as the number 30 liked the manager, his colleagues and the fans.

According to a recent report from Journalist Chris Wheeler from Daily Mail: 

Manchester United are hopeful that Christian Eriksen could pass a medical in time to join up with the Australia leg of the tour.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

By Saul Escudero3 minutes ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Ready To Force His Way Out Of Ajax To Sign For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

By Rhys James6 hours ago
brian brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expect Brian Brobbey To Sign For Ajax

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
united arriving in bangkok
News

Watch: Manchester United Get Warm Welcome In Bangkok

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago