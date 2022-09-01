Report: Manchester United Sell Tahith Chong

It looks as though Tahith Chong will be another of the club's academy sales this summer, along with players such as Andreas Pereira (To Fulham) and James Garner, who has reportedly almost completed his move to Everton.

The Dutchman has spent the last two seasons on loan after coming through the club's youth system. In 20/21 he spent half a season with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, before moving to Belgians Club Brugge in the January window on loan.

Neither switch worked out for him in terms of game-time so summer 2021 saw him move to Birmingham City temporarily, where he became a well-liked player in their squad, despite suffering from an injury-hit campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

Across his 20 appearances for the club, he scored one goal and made three assists - impressing the fans in the games he did manage to be fit for.

He looks set to move there permanently now, according to The Athletic, who say that a fee has been agreed to make the transfer happen.

United have just announced the signing of fellow right-winger Antony on Thursday morning, who should strengthen their attacking department.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on September 1st, so there is not much more time for further deals to be complete.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

