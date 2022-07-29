Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford

Manchester United are looking into the market to bring an additional striker to face the next season regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have had a decent summer window, to this date the Old Trafford side has signed three positions with players from the European elite.

The first one was young Tyrell Malacia, the Left-back who was well known by Erik Ten Hag back when he was managing Ajax in the Eredivisie. Now wanted him at the Red Devils.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Dutch manager claimed he was a big fan of the former Feyenoord defender, in addition, the player ended up moving to Manchester United for a relatively small fee.

The second signing was Christian Eriksen, the former Brentford Midfielder who had an outstanding comeback after his tragic cardiac arrest now had to decide.

The number 14 was pretended by Manchester United and Brentford but Erik Ten Hag resulted to be influential in the Danish's decision.

Also, Eriksen was keen on elevating his game with all due respect to the Bees, making his choice easy.

The third one was Lisandro Martinez who was one of the former Erik Ten Hag's players back at Ajax. The Dutchman trusts in the Centre-back and wanted him at Old Trafford.

According to reports from reliable Journalist Jacque Talbot: Manchester United are looking for an attacker, perhaps not an expensive one but one with good qualities.

Lately, the Striker Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg was claimed to be an option to become the Red Devils' fourth arrival regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

