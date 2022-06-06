Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United showing interest in City Target Matheus Nunes

With Manchester United loosing multiple midfielders on a free this summer, new manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to add to his midfield options. Potentially by targeting fellow Manchester City target Matheus Nunes.

This summer United are set to loose a ray of midfielders, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, the club will realistically have to bring in a couple of new faces to play in the middle of the park if they wish to be competitive in the 2022/23 campaign.

IMAGO / Xinhua

IMAGO / Xinhua

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha alongside the Express are reporting that Manchester United have turned their attention to the Portuguese international as they believe he has a "big margin to progress".

The other side of Manchester have been complimentary of the midfielder, with City manager Pep Guardiola describing him as "one of the best players in the world today." 

Additionally, City are said to have a "good relationship" with the 23-year old's current club Sporting CP due to their recent agreements over Spaniard Pedro Porro. Despite this it is understood that Manchester United also have good relations with 19 times Portuguese league champions due to the transfers of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

nunes cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United showing interest in City Target Matheus Nunes

By Alex Caddick40 seconds ago
Gonçalo Inácio at Sporting
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keen On Signing Centre-Back Goncalo Inacio From Sporting Amid Newcastle & Wolverhampton Interest

By Saul Escudero25 minutes ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Articles

Manchester United Legend Edwin Van Der Sar Reflects Back On Incredible Clean Sheet Record

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Has Given the Green Light to Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Elanga
Articles

Nations League: Anthony Elanga Scores First International Goal For Sweden

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
News

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Helps Set Up Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo For Portugal Goal

By Rhys James18 hours ago
De Gea Dean Henderson
Opinions

Opinion: Dean Henderson's Potential Move Is Proof That Erik Ten Hag Has Not Grasped The Issues At Manchester United

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
de ligt
Transfers

Report: Matthijs De Ligt Sheds Light on Juventus contract situation and Manchester United links

By Alex Caddick18 hours ago