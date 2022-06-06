Report: Manchester United showing interest in City Target Matheus Nunes

With Manchester United loosing multiple midfielders on a free this summer, new manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to add to his midfield options. Potentially by targeting fellow Manchester City target Matheus Nunes.

This summer United are set to loose a ray of midfielders, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, the club will realistically have to bring in a couple of new faces to play in the middle of the park if they wish to be competitive in the 2022/23 campaign.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha alongside the Express are reporting that Manchester United have turned their attention to the Portuguese international as they believe he has a "big margin to progress".

The other side of Manchester have been complimentary of the midfielder, with City manager Pep Guardiola describing him as "one of the best players in the world today."

Additionally, City are said to have a "good relationship" with the 23-year old's current club Sporting CP due to their recent agreements over Spaniard Pedro Porro. Despite this it is understood that Manchester United also have good relations with 19 times Portuguese league champions due to the transfers of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.