Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Ruled Out By Manchester City - The Citizens Are Not Interested In The Dutchman

According to a recent report, Manchester United's signing target Frenkie De Jong was ruled out by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is not interested in the Dutch International.

The Red Devils have now been after the Midfielder for several weeks since the season ended, there have been negotiations ongoing but with not much success.

An agreement has not been reached between Barcelona and the Old Trafford side mainly because the Cule's pretensions for the 25-year-old are higher than expected by United.

Erik Ten Hag is very keen on the signature of the Netherlands International to bring to life his new era at Manchester United.

Barcelona's manager Xavi Hernandez does not want Frenkie De Jong to depart Catalonia but understands the dire economic situation of the Blaugrana.

The Cules' manager was willing to let the number 21 go only if Bernardo Silva could be signed for the next season, as the former Spain International is interested in his services.

Then, rumours of a possible swap between De Jong and Manchester City's Midfielder Bernardo Silva emerged.

According to a report from Journalist Helena Condis: Barca is confident that they will eventually sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva but they will have to be patient.

What is clear, any swaps for Frenkie De Jong are ruled out, the Citizens are not interested in the Arkel born.

