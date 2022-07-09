Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the next season.

De Jong pic

Then the same day of the meeting it was said that Frenkie De Jong is not interested in joining the Blues, if the 25-year-old was about to leave the Camp Nou it would be to Manchester United.

It is simply because Erik Ten Hag wants the star and believes the Arkel born is key in his project for the upcoming campaign.

The Dutch manager wants De Jong so badly that he plans to build the team around him to get the most out of his top-class playstyle.

According to a report from Marca Journalist Luis Rojo: Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned or discussed in Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Author Verdict:

For most of the Manchester United fans these are good news, to know that Frenkie De Jong now only has interest in joining the Red Devils rather than the bitter rivals.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

By Saul Escudero14 seconds ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Insist Any Interest In Midfielder Paulo Dybala Will Not Change Their Position Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Staying

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Not Sign Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen This Summer

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Dybala cover
News

Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag's Stance On Paulo Dybala Revealed

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Opinions

Who Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Next Season

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Ajax Want More Than What Manchester United Have Offered For Lisandro Martinez, Claims Dutch Journalist

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Looking To Hijack Deal For Dutch Striker

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
brian brobbey
Transfers

Manchester United Looking To Strike A Deal For Leipzig Forward

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago