Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms.

The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto.

The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for the Portuguese side, scoring 4 goals and helping his team with 5 assists in all competitions.

Vitinha

The Red Devils have been after the Midfielder's signature to enhance their middle lane for the next season, following the exits of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

However, the Old Trafford side has not had much success in their task and now the negotiations could not be worse as Vitinha is close to join the French side.

According to claims from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter: "Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement on personal terms with Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. He’s Luís Campos priority for the midfield - talks now in progress with Porto."

"He’s considered a “top player” for present and future by PSG. More to follow soon."

Author Verdict:

Everything seems to be in the Paris side favour now and Manchester United will once again fall behind their competition, just like it happened with the signing of Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez.

Transfers

By Saul Escudero19 seconds ago
