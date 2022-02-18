Report: Manchester United And Spurs Given Hope To Sign AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotsupur, who are reportedly interested in signing Franck Kessie, will feel encouraged by a recent report.

Kessie's profile has grown more and more in recent seasons, impressing with his performances. It is also said that Barcelona may be interested in his services.

The midfielder has only months left on his contract, due to expire in the summer, meaning any club could sign him as a free agent.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Initially, the Ivorian had insisted he wants to stay in Milan "Forever", but as time goes by it seems less and less likely he will renew.

An article from Grand Hotel Calciomercato stated that the player and AC Milan have failed to find an agreement, which looks damning for his future in the capital.

The Italian outlet claim that the club offered a deal in the region of £5million a year, but the 25 year-old and his entourage would only settle for a contract near 7.5million a year, close to £150,000 a week.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |