Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Stance On Signing A Defensive Midfielder Revealed Amid Lisandro Martinez Links

Manchester United's stance on signing a defensive midfielder has been revealed, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been chasing a number of targets in midfield this summer, and after being so heavily linked with playmakers Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen, boss Erik Ten Hag is seemingly keen on transforming the team's quality in possession of the ball. 

While that is a clear area of potential improvement for the squad, fans are also insistent on the club signing a more off the ball focused player in the centre of the park - one that can win possession back while being comfortable with the ball at the same time.

The MEN say that United recognise they already have four "Deep lying" midfielders in Scott Mctominay, Fred, Donny Van De Beek and James Garner. Allegedly, the decision makers at Old Trafford believe they are prepared enough to enter next season without signing a defensive midfielder.

Fred scores

Fred

Lisandro Martinez is the one player who can play in this position that the club have heavily linked with, but he has more often played as a central defender at Ajax, where he worked under Ten Hag - suggesting that the Dutch manager may see him as more effective in that position.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Stance On Signing A Defensive Midfielder Revealed Amid Lisandro Martinez Links

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Manchester United In Bangkok, Thailand
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Media

Report: Manchester United Are Ready To Rule Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of The Summer Tour If The Striker Isn't Available By The End Of The Week

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Lindelof
News

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shared His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag's First Couple Weeks As Manager

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Planning For The Rest Of Their Pre Season Tour Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
tuchel fa cup
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Drops Subtle Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Hint

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago