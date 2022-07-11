Report: Manchester United Stance On Signing A Defensive Midfielder Revealed Amid Lisandro Martinez Links

Manchester United's stance on signing a defensive midfielder has been revealed, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been chasing a number of targets in midfield this summer, and after being so heavily linked with playmakers Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen, boss Erik Ten Hag is seemingly keen on transforming the team's quality in possession of the ball.

While that is a clear area of potential improvement for the squad, fans are also insistent on the club signing a more off the ball focused player in the centre of the park - one that can win possession back while being comfortable with the ball at the same time.

The MEN say that United recognise they already have four "Deep lying" midfielders in Scott Mctominay, Fred, Donny Van De Beek and James Garner. Allegedly, the decision makers at Old Trafford believe they are prepared enough to enter next season without signing a defensive midfielder.

Lisandro Martinez is the one player who can play in this position that the club have heavily linked with, but he has more often played as a central defender at Ajax, where he worked under Ten Hag - suggesting that the Dutch manager may see him as more effective in that position.

