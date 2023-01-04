Report: Manchester United Star Agrees To Take Paycut To Stay at Club

One of the most talked about Manchester United players in the past few years, David De Gea, has reportedly showed his willingness to take a paycut to extend his stay at the club.

The Spanish shotstopper is currently into his 12th season with the Red Devils, having been a mainstay between the sticks for the Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The 32-year-old keeper is currently the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, with his currently wages being in the ballpark of £375,000 per week, and he is closing in on signing a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams on reduced terms if a report from the Telegraph is to be believed.

According to the report, the United no.1 has 'signalled his willingness to accept a paycut' in order to stay at the club beyond the length of his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

The report states that De Gea 'hopes to spend the remainder of his professional career with the Premier League giants', which it has called home for the past 12 years.

The Manchester-based outfit decided not to trigger the extension that currently exists in the Spaniard's contract, and are instead closing in on making their longest serving player in the squad after Phil Jones, pen a new deal on reduced terms.

When asked about his contract situation, De Gea commented, "Yeah, I’m very relaxed [about the contract], just focused on training, performing as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way."

According to the player's own words, he is 'confident' that he will stay at the club for the rest of his playing career. "I was saying this is my club, I’ve been here many, many years and it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here", the keeper said to the press.

