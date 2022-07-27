Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Chelsea Or Bayern Munich Move Revealed

The chances of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo moving to either Chelsea or Bayern Munich have been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

The 37-year-old is said to be unhappy at the club due to the levels of ambition and the lack of Champions League football, despite initial expectations that he would stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Although United's public stance suggests that the superstar is not for sale, there have been a number of clubs linked and rumours say that Ronaldo told Erik Ten Hag himself that he wants to leave on Tuesday.

The main three clubs linked with the player are Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. The chances of him joining the former two have been revealed, according to Spanish outlet AS (Via UtdPlug).

Their report says that, initially, the Portuguese international had an agreement with Chelsea on a transfer. However, this was blocked by their manager Thomas Tuchel, who did not support the signing.

The chances of him joining either The Blues or the German champions are around 5%, according to AS. Allegedly, the option of him going to Serie A side Napoli should not be ruled out either.

The striker made 30 appearances in the Premier League last season, ending the campaign as the club's top scorer in both the league and overall. He scored 18 goals and made three assists in that time.

