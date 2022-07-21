Report: Manchester United Star Waiting For Signal From Agent

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting in Lisbon and awaiting for instructions from his agent Jorge Mendes.

It has been known for some weeks that the Portugal international wants a move away from Old Trafford this summer and communicated the same to his employers, that he would like to be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes for him.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes offered his services to various clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He talked to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly about a potential deal for his star client.

While officials from the Bayern club have publicly came out in the open to deny any rumours linking them with the former Real Madrid man, the South London club reportedly have opted against signing the 37-year-old due to manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to not sign him.

Earlier this week, reports started to come out in Portugal that talks were ongoing about a potential homecoming of Ronaldo to Sporting CP, but he himself dismissed those rumours by claiming them to be 'fake' on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who is yet to link up with the rest of the United squad for pre-season training, was reported to be training in his home country on his own some days ago.

And now, a claim has surfaced which states that he is in the Portugal capital awaiting for signal from Mendes.

In an interview given to Sky Sports, SIC Noticias journalist Pedro Sepulveda claims that the Portuguese superstar is still in Lisbon, awaiting for instructions from his agent for next steps.

According to him, it's still not clear if he will travel to Manchester or not. Sepulveda opined that if he does travel to the north-western city of England, then he's going to stay at his current club.

As per his info, the next days will be 'crucial' about the situation involving Ronaldo and his future.

