Report: Manchester United Start Negotiations With Talented Centre Back Ahead Of Summer Move

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United rebuild will continue in this years summer transfer window as the Dutchman looks to continue building his side. Ten Hag made some great signings last summer - including many for the long term.

The likes of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez were signed in the previous summer window however there is still a lot of work to be done. One position that United could strengthen in during this summer's window is centre back.

There are a number of options across Europe that would be well suited to United but one in particular continues to be mentioned. Napoli and South Korean centre back Kim Min-Jae would be a good addition for the Red Devils and is continuously linked.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

The 26 year old has been incredibly impressive in the Serie A this season and is being looked at by a number of clubs. He currently has a release clause that can be activated during the first two weeks of July allowing him to leave for a decreased price.

The report linking United's talks over a possible move comes from an Italian news outlet. They report; "Manchester United have started negotiations with Napoli Centerback Kim Min-Jae's representatives for the transfer."

"Manchester United plans to pay his release clause and complete the transfer for Kim Min-Jae, who has a €48m release clause between 1-15 July."

The defender is one to keep an eye on this summer as United hope to be under new ownership ahead of the summer transfer window.

