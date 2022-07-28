Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Claimed To Want A Winning Project For What Is Left Of His Career

According to reports, Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo would have claimed that he wants a winning project for what is left of his career.

After missing the pre-season tour due to family issues that were accepted by the Old Trafford side, the Portuguese player has returned to Carrington to sort his future out.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Several weeks ago the 37-year-old informed Erik Ten Hag's side about his desire to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

This is due to the Striker noticing the lack of ambition in the transfer market from Manchester United, Ronaldo did not think he would win anything with the club this year.

Thus, his agent Jorge Mendes went around Europe visiting the top clubs offering them 'CR7' services but unluckily for the Portuguese none of the clubs were interested in signing him.

Despite this, the number 7 has requested Manchester United to relinquish his contract to be able to join a Champions League club the next season.

According to claims from AS Journalist Manu Sainz about the European legend: The former Real Madrid player wants a winning project, for the one or two years he has left in his career.

Ronaldo wants to be in a team where he can compete for titles.

Author Verdict:

These statements suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining Sporting Lisbon or Porto as those sides are not candidates for winning the most prestigious European tournament.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon