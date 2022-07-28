Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes For A Move Still Untouched Despite Atletico Madrid Comments

According to reports, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his hopes of a move would be untouched despite Atletico Madrid's negative comments.

After having missed the pre-season tour due to family issues Ronaldo has come back to Carrington to do his medicals and report to training under Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager counts with him for the start of the season and is the keenest to keep the Portuguese who has already been in three training sessions with the Red Devils.

The bad news is that CR7's stance on leaving Manchester United is still up and the player's objective is to move to a club that will play in the upcoming Champions League.

Jorge Mendes has put an enormous effort into trying to find a team with those characteristics for his best client, unfortunately with little success so far.

Several teams have ruled the Striker out at this point, with his best chance so far being Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, the club has claimed they need to sell at least two players of calibre to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo to arrive.

These players are presumed to be the French International Antoine Griezmann and the Spanish Alvaro Morata.

According to a report from reliable Spanish Journalist Manu Sainz from Diario AS and el Chiringuito:

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo's statements where he assured that it is almost impossible for Cristiano Ronaldo to arrive at Atletico Madrid.

Have not made a dent in his hopes regarding a potential move to the Colchonero.

