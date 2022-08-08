Report: Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Has Rejected To Join Turkish Side And Sees Himself Forced To Stay At Old Trafford

As the Premier League season has started, there is uncertainty at Old Trafford since the summer window is still open and Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United.

The Portuguese Striker is still keen on leaving the Theatre of Dreams for a club that would play the UEFA Champions League this season before the window closes at the end of this month.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have been linked to a move for the number 7, but unfortunately for the Striker, due to different reasons, none of them wanted Ronaldo in the end.

IMAGO / PA Images

After these events, the 37-year-old saw his options for a potential move limited as there were not any clubs that would play the prestigious tournament.

This meant for the Portuguese forward that his most likely future would be to remain at Manchester United playing for at least one more season.

There were more clubs interested in signing the Star. However, they were all from outside Europe, teams like Inter Miami, Corinthians and a club from the Middle East.

Recently another option surged from Europe. According to a report from The United Stand: Turkish giants Galatasary spoke to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing the Striker Legend.

The Portuguese immediately rejected the Turkish as Galatasary aren't currently in any European competition, following a disastrous UEFA Champions League campaign in the last term.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon