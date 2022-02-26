Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

According to a report, Manchester United are targeting Hakan Calhanoglu from Inter Milan.

The attacking midfielder only joined his new club last summer, on a free transfer from city rivals AC Milan.

However, the report from Inter Live, via The Hard Tackle, states that The Red Devils among other clubs are looking interested in his services. This is despite his contract due to run until 2024.

The Manchester club have been linked with the Turkish creator before, when he left his previous club last summer, but allegedly United have rekindled their interest.

Hakan Calhanoglu

With Paul Pogba looking likely to leave in the next transfer window, the club are said to be after another similar profile of midfielder, who can score and create goals from the center of the park.

Ralf Rangnick is the one behind the interest in the player according to the article, with the coach said to have watched him closely when he was in Germany.

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is also apparently an option, with Calhanoglu seen as an alternative to the Belgian.

Finally, the report says United are looking to offer 18 to 20million Euros, but Inter are not willing to entertain anything below 30million. 

We will see in the coming months if either club changes their stance, if they do decide to go in for him.

By Rhys James
