Report: Manchester United Target Real Madrid Forward Marco Asensio

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United are in for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to a report.

The Red Devils are on the search for a forward to bolster their quality and depth in the attacking positions, as the window comes to a close.

Erik Ten Hag's team are close to signing AFC Ajax's Antony, according to reports, but that may not be the end of their business on the offensive side of things.

According to Relevo, United are determined to make a bid of 30million Euros for the Spaniard, with reinforcements scarce in that part of the squad. Allegedly, his departure is "Difficult", however, due to manager Ancelotti planning on depending on him this season. 

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos last season, scoring 12 goals and making two assists in the process.

Marco Asensio

The club won't have long to complete business, with the transfer window due to end on September 1st.

Authors Verdict

Asensio is a player with a fantastic winning record at a huge club, with some respectable stats to go along with it.

30million Euros would be a good deal and I would welcome the signing considering the lack of depth in the position. However, it seems unlikely with the Antony deal seemingly imminent.

