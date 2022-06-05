Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christian Eriksen Is Claimed To Be Perfect Rotation For Bruno Fernandes

According to reports, Manchester United signing target Christian Eriksen could be a great fit for the Red Devils as he could be a good rotation for Midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

For the last couple of months, the Old Trafford side has been tracking down the Danish midfielder that last played for Brentford in the recently finished Premier League season.

There is very positive feedback on Eriksen as the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen on adding the number 21 to the Red Devils.

eriksen

The 30-year-old has played 11 games this season for Brentford, scoring one goal, and providing 4 assists in all competitions.

Yesterday, the fan base media UnitedMuppetiers commented on the matter they said: 

"A perfect free agent type signing. Rotation for Bruno but flexible in many positions. Leadership, quality, hard work, one of my favourite Premier League players of all time."

After these statements. It is easy to understand how the new Dutch manager is interested in landing this outstanding player.

In addition, Christian Eriksen's contract is about to end this month and a renewal with Brentford is unlikely to be in his plans. 

Thus, the Midfielder could arrive on a free transfer to Manchester United, being good news for the Red Devils' summer budget.

eriksen
