Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku Could End Up Signing For Arsenal Amid Claims The Gunners Willing To Meet High Price Tag

According to a report, Manchester United signing target could be headed to bitter rivals Arsenal, following claims that the Gunners are willing to pay the high price tag RB Leipzig asks for.

The Bundesliga player had an outstanding season with the Red Bulls, scoring 35 goals and helping his team with 15 assists in all competitions.

Nkunku's impressive participation lead to high interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, they were the most optioned sides to land the Frenchman.

However, the Red Devils were outpriced by the ridiculous price tag RB Leipzig has set for the Striker of 120 million euros.

According to a report from the Independent (via Sport Bible): Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to pay the 24-year-old transfer fee, and surprisingly, so would Arsenal.

If the Gunners land Christopher Nkunku it could just become the single most expensive signing in Arsenal history. Although, the chances for this to happen are slim.

The French forward is now more likely to renew his contract with the Red Bulls, but this time the number 18 will have a release clause, to make his exit easier.

Arsenal instead will go for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, as their new striker for the upcoming season, the Brazilian could be their best option.

