Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku From RB Leipzig Lastest Update

According to reports, Manchester United's key target signing Christopher Nkunku from Red Bull Leipzig would have defined his future.

The Red Devils were keen on the attacking midfielder for his impressive qualities and statistics.

Nkunku has participated in 49 matches for Red Bull Leipzig this season, scoring an outstanding number of 32 goals and helping his team with 20 assists.

Christopher Nkunku with Red Bull Leipzig

The 24-year-old has a valid contract with the Red Bulls until June 2024. Nonetheless, in the last month, the media presumed the Frenchman's exit this transfer window.

According to reports from Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Red Bull Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff have told the media about Christopher Nkunku’s future.

“We have clearly discussed it internally: we won't let Nkunku leave this summer, we told him and his agent”.

RB Leipzig will also try to extend his contract but talks are still at early stages.

Author Verdict:

I believe the extension of Christopher Nkunku's contract with RB Leipzig is very unlikely to happen, as Manchester United are very interested on landing his signature and would pay whatever fee the Red Bulls ask for in the future.

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku From RB Leipzig Lastest Update

By Saul Escudero

