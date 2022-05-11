Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Sergej Milinkovic About To End Season Agent Will Present Offers At The End Of May

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. As the midfielder is about to end the season. The player's agent will present the offers to Lazio for him at the end of May.

The imminent exit of Paul Pogba from the Old Trafford side this summer, to either France or Italy, makes United fans think of a future without the Frenchman in the squad.

Nevertheless, the number 6 will have to be replaced and Manchester United considers Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to be among their options.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

It is still uncertain if new manager Erik Ten Hag would want the Serie A Tim midfielder in his Manchester United team, but what is for sure, is his talent and ability. Qualities any manager wants in their cards.

According to Italian Outlet Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness): One thing is clear about the Serbian's future. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not continue playing for Lazio past this summer.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, is gathering bids and will present them to Lazio by the end of this month.

However, for a transfer to take place, Manchester United will have to pay no less that 65 to 70 million euros.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Sergej Milinkovic About To End Season Agent Will Present Offers At The End Of May

By Saul Escudero2 minutes ago
Cavani
Quotes

Italian Journalist Tells Napoli To Avoid Going After Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

By Alan Bince11 minutes ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Are Unable To Stop Manchester United From Signing Austrian Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Saul Escudero58 minutes ago
imago1010407919h
News

Manchester United Hiring Recruitment Analysts To Oversee Global Scouting

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
imago1009474224h
Transfers

Karna Solskjaer Leaves Manchester United Women For Norwegian Club AaFK Fortuna

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Manchester United U 18 FA Youth Cup
News

Manchester United U-18 Will Play The FA Youth Cup Final v Nottingham Forest After Eleven Years

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Orders Manchester United Players To Return Earlier For Pre Season After Noticing An Issue

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Manchester United's Chase for Striker Not in Advanced Stage

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago