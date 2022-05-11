Report: Manchester United Target Signing Sergej Milinkovic About To End Season Agent Will Present Offers At The End Of May

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. As the midfielder is about to end the season. The player's agent will present the offers to Lazio for him at the end of May.

The imminent exit of Paul Pogba from the Old Trafford side this summer, to either France or Italy, makes United fans think of a future without the Frenchman in the squad.

Nevertheless, the number 6 will have to be replaced and Manchester United considers Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to be among their options.

It is still uncertain if new manager Erik Ten Hag would want the Serie A Tim midfielder in his Manchester United team, but what is for sure, is his talent and ability. Qualities any manager wants in their cards.

According to Italian Outlet Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness): One thing is clear about the Serbian's future. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not continue playing for Lazio past this summer.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, is gathering bids and will present them to Lazio by the end of this month.

However, for a transfer to take place, Manchester United will have to pay no less that 65 to 70 million euros.

