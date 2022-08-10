Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Targeting Celtic Right-back Josip Juranovic Amid Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Interest

According to reports, Manchester United are targeting the Right-back Josip Juranovic to strengthen their right line before the summer window closes.

The Croatian's good performance in the Scottish Premiership has drawn the attention of many at the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, the Old Trafford side is facing competition as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also keen on landing the 26-year-old signature.

Josip Juranovic at Celtic

Manchester United are considering sending a bid to Celtic for the transfer of Juranovic. The defender is claimed to cost around 18 million euros.

Josip Juranovic was pretended by 'the Blues' at the beginning of the transfer window when Cesar Azpilicueta was thought to be moving for La Liga side Barcelona.

However, the move did not happen and the Croatian was ruled out by Thomas Tuchel's side.

Looking back at the Red Devils, Diogo Dalot has been performing as the Right-back in the squad but has done a poor job in the first game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Besides the Portuguese defender, there are not many options in Erik Ten Hag's cards being the reason to be keen on adding one more Right-back to the team.

According to a report from The Daily Mail: Erik Ten Hag wants to sign a new Right-back and the Croatian Josip Juranovic is on his list of targets.

