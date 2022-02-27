Report: Manchester United Targeting European Duo Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

According to a report, Manchester United are eyeing up moves for two players playing away from England this summer.

The Mirror reported that the club are looking at PSV Eindhoven's Coady Gakpo and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The article states that The Red Devils have sent scouts to watch 22 year-old Gakpo several times this season, who has impressed for his Eredivisie team this season, with 13 goals and 13 assists already.

With doubts arising surrounding the future of many United forward players, most recently Ralf Rangnick and the club are said to have sent scouts in PSV's win in the Europa League against Maccabi Tel Aviv. He scored the winner in that game.

In addition to that, the club are also allegedly considering Palhinha, despite him signing a new deal recently, who they have watched eight times this season.

There is said to be a £50million release clause in his contract, but Sporting are actually reported to be listening to any offers above £20million, with add ons.

However, the Manchester club would only have until after the first week of June, according to the report, or the club would offer him elsewhere.

