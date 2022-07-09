Report: Manchester United To Beat Chelsea And Fulham To Sign Serie A Free Agent

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign a free agent from Serie A, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for players in most positions this summer, and have already agreed a deal for another free agent in Christian Eriksen, if rumours are to be believed.

Along with more important roles in the squad, a backup goalkeeper is also needed after the departures of Lee Grant (To Ipswich Town as a coach) and Dean Henderson, who moved to Nottingham Forest on loan.

Previously it was unclear who the club might look at to fill this role, but TalkSport report that United are close to signing Thomas Strakosha, who most recently played for Lazio. After Henderson left on loan, the club allegedly spoke to the goalkeeper's agent about bringing him in.

It is said that Fulham were also interested in the 27 year old, but they instead opted to sign Berndt Leno from Arsenal. Forest, Chelsea and Leicester City have also been linked to Strakosha according to the report.

The Greek played a a first choice player for Lazio for much of last season, making 31 appearances in all competitions and keeping clean sheets in 11 of those matches.

