Report: Manchester United Could Try To Swap Donny Van De Beek For Inter Milan Star In January

According to a report, Manchester United could make a move for an Inter Milan star in the upcoming transfer window, with Donny Van De Beek potentially being offered the other way.
Manchester United made five new signings in the summer transfer window - two of them being defenders - Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Centrally in the defensive department, it would seem for now that the side are sorted. There are four players capable of playing there (Martinez, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof) - all with lots of experience.

However, it could be that one of those leaves in the January window in search of game-time. There is clearly a pecking order, with Martinez and Varane the first-choice players in the position and it is unclear how much the others will play when everyone is fit.

Donny Van De Beek

Interlive.it (Via Sport Witness) have said that Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar could be "Tempted" by a move to Old Trafford and that it is possible The Red Devils make a "Desperate attempt" for the defender as early as January.

The 27-year-old's contract runs out this summer so the winter will be The Nerazzurri's final chance to make money on him if they do not give him a new deal. It would also be an opportunity for clubs to beat others to his signature before he leaves for free.

It is said that United could even offer Donny Van De Beek or Anthony Martial in a swap deal with the Serie A side but this would "Undoubtedly" lead to rejection.

