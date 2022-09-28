Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star

Manchester United brought in a total of five players in the previous transfer window and all have been successful so far. However, there is still much work to be done on the squad, with holes still remaining.

There is a clear style that is associated with Erik Ten Hag teams, which includes players who are comfortable in possession and good at keeping the ball.

That goes for the goalkeepers, too, and there are some doubts for some over whether or not current first choice David De Gea fits that mould. Many critique the Spaniard, saying that he is not up to date with the modern aspects of the game in his position such as sweeping and the aforementioned possession game.

IMAGO / AFLO

According to The Express, the 31-year-old is in the manager's plans but the club are "Concerned" about his future - with his contract only running until the end of this season.

It is said that Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is an option for The Red Devils and The Evening Standard say he is being eyed by Tottenham Hotspur, who have identified the Slovenian as a top transfer target to replace Hugo Lloris.

It is still thought that De Gea could pen a new deal or a short-term contract extension before the end of the season

