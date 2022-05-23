Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Under 18 Centre-Back Tyler Fredricson Has Signed His First Professional Contract With The Red Devils

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United have just signed Centre-back Tyler Fredricson from the academy, making it the 17-year-old first professional contract in his career.

The English born defender impressed everyone at Old Trafford during the FA Youth Cup showing outstanding performances.

Fredricson has played 18 games for Manchester United U-18 so far this season in all competitions.

Tyler Fredricson

The number 89, was key to achieve the FA Youth Cup for Manchester United preventing several goals to fall in his goal on their run to the final.

The young Centre-back is set to become a great player in the future if he keeps demonstrating his talent and qualities like he did in the FA Youth Cup final.

That was the main reason the Red Devils offered Tyler Fredricson his first professional contract, now hopefully Erik Ten Hag will notice him and give the starlet a chance in the first team.

Hopefully the young 17-year-old could become of importance for the Dutchman's project which is about to start.

