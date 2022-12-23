Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Cody Gakpo Soon

Manchester United are reportedly growing more confident that they will secure the signing of Cody Gakpo soon.

Manchester United’s transfer saga surrounding Cody Gakpo could be finally coming to a close soon. United are said to be ‘very keen’ to get the deal done and it could be concluded soon, a new report says.

Gakpo has been the ever present primary target linked to United ahead of the January window. United are admirers of the player, as well as Erik Ten Hag being a big fan of the player.

The Red Devils want to bring in the Dutchman as an attacking option and did want to sign the player in the summer. Ten Hag is said to see Gakpo as an ideal option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gakpo is currently the most consistent player in Europe from a statistical perspective. His price tag sits at around £50million and United are said to be open to paying that price.

The first report published on Friday comes from Ben Jacobs. The journalist reports; “Cody Gakpo to Manchester United next month is a real possibility. PSV want £50 million, but United are expected to make a lower offer. Therefore the structure of the deal is important.”

Alex Crook of TalkSport then reported, via The United Stand; “Manchester United are very keen to get the Cody Gakpo deal done. I was told yesterday [Tuesday], that unless something drastic happens, this could well be signed and sealed very soon.”

Author Verdict

Personally, it seems that Gakpo is closing in on a move from PSV to Old Trafford. Ten Hag gave a glaring grin when asked about the player in his recent press conference. 

At this point it would be a surprise if Gakpo didn’t make the move with all parties benefiting. 

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

