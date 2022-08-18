Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Everton Player

Manchester United want to sign Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be their No.2 keeper at Old Trafford, according to reports from England

Manchester United are looking at Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be their no.2 keeper at Old Trafford, according to reports on Thursday morning.

United's goalkeeping department currently consists of David de Gea and Tom Heaton, as Dean Henderson left the club in this summer transfer window on loan to join newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

United's no.1 keeper, Spaniard De Gea, had a game to forget last time out against Brentford, culpable to two of the four goals the team condeded to Thomas Frank's men last weekend.

The Mancunian side have been reportedly looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department before the transfer window closes in a few weeks, by bringing in a understudy to De Gea who will challenge his starting spot in this team.

Many names have been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, and a new name has come in the frame.

According to reports from The Telegraph and Talksport, the Premier League giants have been looking at Everton shotstopper Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnian keeper has considerable experience playing in the Premier League, having spent time at the likes of Chelsea and Bournemouth before.

He will also be an attractive proposition for interested clubs due to his homegrown status, which will aid in complying with player registration rules in different competitions.

