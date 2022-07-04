Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Lisandro Martinez By Friday As Club Delegation Meets With Ajax Officials

Manchester United reportedly are aiming to complete the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax before Friday and have met with Ajax officials on Saturday.

The English side leaves for pre-season tour on Friday, and hence it seems like they want the Argentine to be on the flight to the tour of Asia and Australia.

According to a report from De Telegraaf, the Old Trafford club are looking to wrap up a deal for the versatile defender by coming Friday, July 8, when they leave for pre-season tour.

lisandro martinez

And delegates from the 13-times Premier League champions met with their Ajax counterparts in the weekend to hold further talks about the 24-year-old Argentina international.

As per the same report, Ajax technical manager Gerry Hamstra and his right-hand man Klaas Jan-Huntelaar met with a delegation from the English giants in London last Saturday, over a possible transfer of Martinez.

The report further adds that earlier that day, United made an offer of €41m plus up to €4m in bonuses for the player. While Ajax still want €50m, they are willing to reach a compromise over the transfer fee.

lisandro martinez
