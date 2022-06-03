Report: Manchester United Wants To Sell Right-Back Aaron Wan-Bissaka Amid Interest From Four European Clubs

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to negociate for the transfer of Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils have recently received calls from European elite clubs regarding the interest they have in signing their other Right-back Diogo Dalot.

But it was claimed that the Old Trafford side is not ready to start talks for a potential transfer of the Portuguese defender yet, following statements from Erik Ten Hag saying he wants Dalot in his team rebuild.

The number 20 is said to be important for the Red Devils future, the main reason for the other clubs to be keen on the Braga born is mainly his price tag.

With Diogo Dalot being much cheaper with a transfer fee of 25 million euros compared to Wan-Bissaka's 30 million euros fee.

However, Manchester United has already advised the interested clubs in Dalot that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is available and ready to go.

The Old Trafford side has offered the number 29 to Crystal Palace, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

In addition, Erik Ten Hag has claimed Wan-Bissaka is not in his plans for the future therefore the Red Devils are eager and open to offers for the 24-year-old.

