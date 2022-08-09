Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Bid For Lazio Midfielder
Manchester United are weighing up a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the Manchester Evening News
Reports emerged on Monday about a potential United interest in the Serbian international, and things seem to be progressing about the Serie A midfielder.
The 2020-21 Europa League runners-up are already closing in on the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, and the move will be finalised once United agree personal terms with his mother, Veronique, who acts as his agent.
The Premier League giants have been looking at alternative targets in case a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong does not go through before the transfer deadline.
The 13-times Premier League winners agreed a €85 million fee with the Catalan club for the transfer of the Dutch international in July, but the move has not been completed yet due to issues regarding his deferred wages with his current employers.
Earlier on Tuesday, a report from Italy stated that United are preparing to submit an offer of €68 million for the Lazio midfielder maestro, and a recent report from England reiterates the same.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford club are weighing up a €68 million bid for the 27-year-old Serbian.
Milinkovic-Savic has been repeatedly linked to United for the past couple of years, but a move never happened due to the Italian club's high asking price.
