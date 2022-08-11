Report: Manchester United Were In Talks With Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner

Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Were Reportedly In Talks To Sign Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner

According to reports, Manchester United were reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner before the German completed his transfer to RB Leipzig.

After Werner completed his two-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old returned to his former club, RB Leipzig.

The Blues reached an agreement with the Red Bulls for the German Striker the transfer fee was 29.5 million euros.

werner

The former Stuttgart Attacker had a good performance with Chelsea as the number 11 managed to score 23 goals in 89 games for Thomas Tuchel's side.

In addition, Werner contributed to the UEFA Champions League achievement back in 2021.

However, the German never met the expectations for English football being the reason for his exit this summer.

It was claimed that the Striker was loved by the Chelsea fanbase due to his work rate, despite his qualities the Stuttgart born was not what the Blues expected.

According to a report from Journalist Christian Falk from the outlet BILD: Manchester United have held discussions during this summer transfer window to sign Timo Werner.

Nevertheless, the Striker chose to rejoin his former club in the Bundesliga rather than being important under Erik Ten Hag at the Red Devils.

