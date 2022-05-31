Report: Manchester United Will Have To Improve Their Bid For Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic To Reach An Agreement With Lazio

To continue with the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saga, Manchester United was told by Lazio to improve their actual offer for the midfielder if they want to reach a deal.

This is not the first time the Serbian is linked with the Red Devils, this story is old enough as the number 21 was in the options for the Old Trafford side after rumours of Paul Pogba leaving United in the past years.

This year the Frenchman's contract expired and certainly, a renewal was not going to take place from Manchester United, thus, giving life to the Milinkovic saga again.

Many reports claimed that the Old Trafford side had made an official offer for Sergej Milinkovic of 55 million Euros.

Unfortunately, Lazio did not consider the bid as they know their star midfielder is worth a lot more than that.

According to Italian outlet Il Tempo (via SportWitness): That bid from the Red Devils has been the only official one so far for the Lleida born.

Lazio now wants around 90 million Euros for Milinkovic to reach an agreement with Manchester United.

The English side would have to make up for the difference missing from the original offer.

Either way, Erik Ten Hag's side is currently more focused on landing Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

