Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could leave on loan, according to a report, after the arrival of Ajax star Antony.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ivory Coast international joined the club in January 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they agreed on a reported fee of £19million with Italian side Atalanta the summer before.

Since then, the winger has struggled for game time in Manchester. He has only racked up nine senior appearances, scoring one goal and making one assist. 

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers and did not receive much luck in terms of minutes there either, making only 13 appearances. However, he did score three goals in that time - including one on his debut.

Amad Diallo

The 20-year-old has shown that he has talent since coming into the public light in Italy and even scored in pre-season for United this summer against Rayo Vallecano.

The MEN have said that after the transfer of AFC Ajax star Antony (Who plays in the same position) is complete, The Red Devils will then attempt to loan him out to give him the game time that he requires.

Turkish club Besiktas and Belgian side Anderlecht are said to be interested in taking him, with Championship sides such as Blackpool and Sunderland also in the picture. Allegedly, United would prefer him to move to the division below in order to better prepare Amad for the conditions he would face in the first team.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Amad Diallo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Transfers

Report: How Many Signings Manchester United Expect To Make After Antony

By Rhys James
Edwin Van Der Sar
News

Edwin Van Der Sar Helped Manchester United Sign Antony From Ajax

By Alex Wallace
Martin Dubravka
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka Pushing To Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Antony To Manchester United Here We Go | Done Deal

By Alex Wallace
Antony
Transfers

Report: Antony Has Become Erik Ten Hag's Fifth Signing Deal Confirmed

By Saul Escudero
Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Expected To Stay At Barcelona | Manchester United Given Up Hope

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United Now Unlikely To Pursue Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace