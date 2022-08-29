Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival

The Ivory Coast international joined the club in January 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they agreed on a reported fee of £19million with Italian side Atalanta the summer before.

Since then, the winger has struggled for game time in Manchester. He has only racked up nine senior appearances, scoring one goal and making one assist.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers and did not receive much luck in terms of minutes there either, making only 13 appearances. However, he did score three goals in that time - including one on his debut.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 20-year-old has shown that he has talent since coming into the public light in Italy and even scored in pre-season for United this summer against Rayo Vallecano.

The MEN have said that after the transfer of AFC Ajax star Antony (Who plays in the same position) is complete, The Red Devils will then attempt to loan him out to give him the game time that he requires.

Turkish club Besiktas and Belgian side Anderlecht are said to be interested in taking him, with Championship sides such as Blackpool and Sunderland also in the picture. Allegedly, United would prefer him to move to the division below in order to better prepare Amad for the conditions he would face in the first team.

