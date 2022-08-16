Report: Manchester United Withdraws Offer For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

According to recent reports, Manchester United have walked away from a potential transfer move for Barcelona's Midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Earlier today the Red Devils desisted the possibility of a transfer move for Frenkie De Jong to join Manchester United.

This is due to the long time taken by the number 21 to make the decision, the former Ajax player is keen on staying at La Liga's side.

Besides this, De Jong wants Champions League football, something that the Old Trafford side can not offer.

Erik Ten Hag has claimed the signing of the Dutch Midfielder was a priority through the summer transfer window, but Manchester United could never land the Star.

Mostly because Barcelona owes the 25-year-old a high sum in deferred wages forcing the player to stay at the club.

As the window is shrinking and about to end in less than two weeks, the Old Trafford side needs to move fast for an alternative, which is believed to be Adrien Rabiot.

The French man is set to arrive from Juventus, however, the standard will be lowered as the former Paris Saint-Germain is not as good as Frenkie De Jong.

According to reports from Sky Sports: The Old Trafford board has waited 14 weeks for the signing of Frenkie De Jong but on Monday, there were suggestions in Dutchland that the offer has been withdrawn.

