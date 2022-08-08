Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Working On A Deal To Sign French Midfielder

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Juventus's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, claims The Athletic

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the ongoing transfer window, according to a report on Monday morning.

The English side have been looking to reinforce their midfield department with new additions this summer, and have been in talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong since May.

Both the sides reached an agreement over a transfer fee for the Dutch international but several issues pertaining to the deal has been preventing it from being finalised.

With only three weeks left for the transfer deadline, United have been reportedly looking towards potential alternatives in case the deal for De Jong doesn't come through, and the former PSG player's name has come onto the scene.

Adrien Rabiot

According to a report from the Athletic, the Premier League giants are working on a deal to sign the 27-year-old midfielder.

As per the report, United still need to agree personal terms with his agent, who is none other than his mother, Veronique Rabiot.

The report does not explicitly state whether Rabiot is a plan B for Frenkie de Jong or not, stating that 'United must decide whether they try to close out this proposed signing irrespective of their ongoing attempts to secure Frenkie de Jong or wait to discover how that pursuit finishes before making a decision on Rabiot'.

The English side have been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford on a number of occasions, with the latest concrete links in the summer of 2019, the year when the former PSG midfielder decided to move to the then Italian champions.

