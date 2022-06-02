Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Would Be Linked To Liverpool Striker Following Claims Of Him Wanting To Stay In England

Mohamed Salah's future has not been decided yet and the player has already claimed he wants to remain playing in England and Manchester United could be among his options.

The Liverpool star has participated in 51 games this season, scoring 31 goals and helping the Merseyside with 16 assists in all competitions.

Salah has a contract with Liverpool valid until June 2023, nevertheless, the Reds have been trying to renew his contract.

Mohamed Salah

But Jurgen Klopp's side has not had much success due to the Egyptian salary expectations, they appear to be breaking the salary scheme of the team.

Making a new deal very difficult to achieve, thus, everyone started to think the number 11 will not continue to play at Liverpool.

The Nagrig born has broken the silence and has said he would like to remain playing in the Premier League.

Those statements have led the media to think the 29-year-old could be seen wearing another jersey colour the next season.

According to reports from outlet GOAL: It has been suggested that his time at Anfield is drawing to a close, Salah could leave Liverpool to join their Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea, or even Manchester United.

The Red Devils could easily meet the talented Striker's salary expectations and only time will tell what he decides for his future.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

