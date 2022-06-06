Report: Manchester United Would Receive Former Erik Ten Hag Centre-Back Matthijs De Ligt With Open Arms

According to recent claims, Manchester United could be open to a potential transfer of former Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Many clubs have reportedly been interested in signing the Dutch Centre-back including Chelsea, Liverpool and even Manchester United in the past.

The Red Devils were keen on landing the defender back when De Ligt still performed for Ajax but ended up going to Serie A Tim side Juventus.

As Erik Ten Hag is now the manager at Manchester United and Juventus talking with the defender's agent about a renewal, the rumours emerged back once again.

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SportWitness): They explained that if De Ligt does not sign a new contract with the Serie A Tim side, the Bianconeri would sell the Dutchman.

Spanish side Barcelona was also interested in adding the defender to their squad but, given the harsh financial situation the club is going through they will not make a move.

The release clause of the talented defender is about 120 million euros, but Juventus understands it is an unrealistic price tag for the Netherlands International.

Therefore, they could be willing to cash on him for around 70 million euros if a bid for the player's transfer were to arrive to Turin.

The only clubs at the moment with that kind of money are Chelsea and Manchester United, with the last one having the advantage and receiving him with open arms, because of De Ligt's past with Erik Ten Hag.

