Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report.

United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.

After coming back to the club after almost 12 years, Ronaldo have had a decent season with the three times Champions League winners, scoring more than 20 goals in all competitions last season.

The 37-year-old reportedly believes his career may be best served away from Old Trafford, and hence last week, he put in a request to leave the club.

And as per claims from a recent report, the Mancunian club have accepted the situation and are now willing to let go of their star marksman.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade of UOLEsporte, the Premier League giants are willing to sell the five times Ballon D'Or winner this summer, and are looking to open negotiations with any interested party for a sum of around €15 million (or £13 million).

Interestingly, this is the amount United paid Juventus last summer as guaranteed transfer fee for the transfer of Ronaldo from the Italian club.

Regarding interested parties, Chelsea are the only club reportedly showing some interest in signing the former Real Madrid man, with new owner Todd Boehly looking to make a galactico signing like Ronaldo to mark the start of his regime at the South London club.

