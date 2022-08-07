Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United's Bid For Striker Rejected By Serie A Club

Manchester United's bid for Serie A side Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic had been rejected by the Italian club, according to The Telegraph

Manchester United's bid for Serie A side Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic had been rejected by the Italian club, claims a report.

The English have been in the market this summer for an addition to the attacking department, and have a number of options on the table for the striker position, with the 33-year-old Austrian among those options.

The Austria international joined his current club last summer on a three-year contract until June 20204, and found the net on 14 occasions in the Italian top flight last season.

Marko Arnautovic

No stranger to life in England, Arnautovic has considerable experience playing in the Premier League, spending six years combined at Stoke City and West Ham United, and have been linked to United on numerous occasions before he left the Hammers for life in the Chinese Super League in 2019.

According to The Telegraph, United made a bid of 8.5 million euros (£7.2m) for the experienced striker which had been rejected by his employers, but the English giants are expected to come back with an improved bid.

The former Werder Bremen forward has previously worked with Erik ten Hag and Steven McLaren during their time together at Dutch Club FC Twente, and are said to enjoy a good relationship.

The report adds that United also have other options under consideration, with one of them being the RB Leipzig target man Benjamin Sesko, but the two clubs are currently apart in their valuation of the 19-year-old Slovenian forward.

