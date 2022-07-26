Report: Manchester United's Stance Unchanged About Star Player

Manchester United's stance of Cristiano Ronaldo not being on sale is unchanged, claims a journalist.

The Portuguese superstar's future has been up in the air for some time now after it emerged that he is looking to leave the club in the ongoing summer transfer window coming off the back of a terrible season with the Red Devils, in which they only managed to finish sixth in the Premier League to guarantee Europa League football.

Ronaldo, who naturally wants to keep on competing in the elite club competition in Europe, the UEFA Champions League, wants to end his stay at the club if a suitable offer for him arrives this summer and informed United of his intentions several weeks ago.

IMAGO / PA Images

At that point of time, the Premier League side reportedly confirmed that the 37-year-old forward is not for sale in this transfer window and that he has one year left on his contract to fulfill by staying at Old Trafford, and that he is a part of Erik ten Hag's project at the club.

But the rumours didn't stop there, with the 5-times Balon D'Or winner briefly linked to league rivals Chelsea for a brief period before it was claimed in the media that the Blues have opted against signing him based on Thomas Tuchel's decision.

And Ronaldo himself dismissed rumours of a move back to Sporting CP as 'fake'.

Now, according Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth (as cited by aggregator United Journal), the 20-times English top flight champions maintain that their stance of the Portugal international not being for sale is unchanged.

He also claims that the Mancunian side are currently not looking at any options to replace Ronaldo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon