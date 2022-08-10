Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United's Talks With Agent Of Serie A Midfielder Going Positively

Manchester United have been in talks with the entourage of Adrien Rabiot, and talks are going positively, claims a journalist of Goal Italia

Manchester United's talks with the entourage of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot are going positively, according to a journalist.

The French midfielder might be heading to Old Trafford as the English side are working on a deal to bring the player to the Theatre of Dreams.

United have been wanting to reinforce their midfield in the summer and Erik ten Hag's topmost priority has been Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Despite reaching an agreement on a transfer fee with the La Liga outfit for the former Ajax player, De Jong's move to the north-west of England has not been completed due to issues pertaining to his deferred wages as also his willingness to leave the club of his dreams.

Adrien Rabiot

Reports emerged on Monday that the Premier League giants have been working on a deal to sign the 27-year-old midfielder from the Italian side, the club Rabiot joined in 2019 on a free transfer.

Recent reports in the media have stated that the 20-times English top flight champions have reached an agreement in principle with the Bianconeri for the transfer of the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

And according to those reports, all that remains is for United to agree personal terms with his representative, Veronique Rabiot, his mother. Veronique's reputation precedes her name, who is dubbed as 'battle-axe' in the industry.

According to Goal Italia correspondent Romeo Agresti, contacts between the Old Trafford side and Rabiot's mother has been positive.

He also adds that even though there is no agreement yet between the two parties, but talks are progressing positively in order to reach a common ground.

