Report: Manchester United's Two Alternatives To Ajax Winger Antony

Two alternatives Manchester United have in mind if they can't sign AFC Ajax's Antony have been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a forward as the end of the transfer window draws near. Following the departures of squad options such as Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata at the end of last season, as well as the general lack of quality depth in the attacking positions, they are definitely in need of at least one.

Winger Antony has been heavily linked with the club this summer. Previously, it was expected that United would be priced out of a move and would chase other targets instead. However, they have come back in for the Brazilian in recent days.

Antony IMAGO / Pro Shots

Sky Sports have said that that the club are likely to bid again for the player as their initial one of 80million Euros was rejected. They report that despite their determination to get their man, there are two main alternatives in mind.

Coady Gakpo from PSV is one of them. He scored 21 goals and made 15 assists in all competitions last season.

The other is Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. He struggled more, scoring six goals and making two assists from 22 appearances in all competitions.

