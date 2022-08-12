Report: Marseille Consider Move For Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

Marseille are considering a move for Manchester United's Eric Bailly, according to a report.

There have been two incomings in the defensive department for The Red Devils this summer, making the central defensive options rather bloated for the squad.

Bailly, who struggled for game time even before the arrival of center-back Lisandro Martinez, has been pushed even further down the pecking order. Despite impressing in pre-season, it does not look like he is near Erik Ten Hag's plans beyond being an emergency backup.

This is why it seems like he could be one of the players to leave before the end of the transfer window - as he will struggle to get minutes in this side.

Lequipe, via UtdPlug, have reported that French side Marseille could end up signing the Ivory Coast international. Allegedly, he is back on their radar this summer and the club have resumed contact with him for the last two weeks.

The 28-year-old made seven appearances in all competitions last season for United - playing as a fourth-choice defender behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelöf.

Authors Verdict

Bailly has been injury prone for his entire career and also prone to errors on the pitch. Whether the latter is due to his lack of consistent minutes is a good question, but ultimately irrelevant in reality.

He could do well for a team where he plays more regularly, the squad need to get rid of a couple of players in his position so letting the move happen if an offer comes in would make sense.

